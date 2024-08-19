According to the criteria of

As detailed News Nation NowGavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, signed the SB905 “closed door loophole” bill last Friday. This “legal loophole” is due to the fact that previously Citizens whose cars were stolen had to prove that the car was locked. with a key at the time of being assaulted.

From now on, with this new law, California courts will stop asking car owners to prove their vehicle was locked locked when he was robbed.

“The mere fact that a window had been broken was not enough; prosecutors had to prove that the door was locked, which required victims to physically appear in court to testify as such,” Scott Wiener, the Democratic senator who drafted the bill, told the outlet.

The new law benefits drivers whose cars have been stolen. Photo:iStock Share

According to Wiener’s explanation, It made no sense for the old law to require the district attorney to prove that the owner had locked the vehicle door. to convict someone of car theft. For him, it was “a senseless barrier” that removed responsibility from car thieves. Along the same lines, he pointed out that it specifically affected more cases of tourists, even citizens of California, who visited a city occasionally and would not return to testify in the case of a car theft.

What effect will California’s new law have on car theft?

According to data from the government of San Francisco, one of the most recognized metropolises in California, which were reproduced by News Nation Now, Car thefts decreased by nearly 50 percent between 2022 and 2023With the change in rules and fewer requirements to prove guilt, figures could be affected.