The billionaire Elon Musk, Tesla leader, announced last Tuesday, July 16, through his social network X, that will move the headquarters of two of its companies due to the declaration of the SAFETY Act in Californiasigned by Governor Gavin Newsom.

According to the criteria of

“This is the straw that broke the camel’s back. Because of this law and many others that preceded it, which attacked both families and businesses, SpaceX will now move its headquarters from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas”Musk wrote. Later, the tycoon published another message that reads: “And X’s headquarters will move to Austin… Many will follow suit”.

This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas. https://t.co/cpWUDgBWFe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

Elon Musk plans to move X to Texas. Photo:THE TIME file Share

What does the SAFETY Act say, under which Elon Musk will move SpaceX and X from California?



Under the argument that “all students deserve to feel safe, supported and affirmed for who they are at school,” The SAFETY Act states that trans youth do not have to notify their identity to schools in order to maintain your privacy.

This way, LGBTQ+ students will be less likely to feel unsafe at school due to their gender expression or sexual orientation, the law states.

The legislation also specifies that the state department will develop or update resources, as appropriate, to provide community support and resources to parents, guardians and families of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning students. In addition to implementing strategies to increase support for LGBTQ students and thereby improve the overall school and community climate.

Such resources will be designed for use in schools operated by a school district. or a county office of education and at charter schools serving students in grades 7-12.

The SAFETY Act aims to protect the trans youth community. Photo:iStock Share

Elon Musk had already moved a company from California to Texas



The transfer of Space X and X would not be the first precedent of this type in Elon Musk’s history, since In 2021, the businessman made the decision to move Tesla’s headquarters from California to Texas in response to pandemic lockdowns decreed by policymakers, according to a report by Fortune.

Likewise, This would not be the first time that Elon Musk has proposed moving X’s headquarters, According to the media, the billionaire had already considered moving the company, then called Twitter, more than two years ago. At that time, the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, took the opportunity to recommend moving the headquarters of the social network to his state.