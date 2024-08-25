Buying a home in the United States can be quite a challenge for citizens, but It is even more so for immigrants, especially those without legal status. But in California, An initiative is being proposed that will change this situation.

A committee in the state senate has introduced a bill that would allow migrants access a program aimed at helping them buy a home.

It should be remembered that currently California has a loan program available known as Dream for All or “Dream for all”, through which the government provides assistance so that buyers can take care of the initial payment the first time they are going to buy a property.

The benefit is that The owner will only repay the original loan when he or she sells or transfers the home, In which case you will have to add a gain based on the appreciation in the value of the residence.

But now, according to the media Foxthe California Housing Finance Agency (CALHFA) could make changes to its eligibility criteria because, according to the bill that is being promoted, It would no longer be necessary to consider the immigration status of applicants.

It should be noted that currently people born abroad are able to buy a home in the United States, using an individual tax identification number in the absence of a social security number, but in this case, it will be allowed to immigrants access a support program that will bring them closer to the dream of owning their own home.

The intention of the changes in the program is allow migrants, including undocumented ones, to access financial security and stability staff for themselves and their families.

The bill has already been approved by the state assembly, The next step will be for it to be authorized by the Senate and finally signed by Governor Gavin Newson to become law.

How are down payment funds delivered for a home in California?

Although it is considered that It is quite likely that California’s Dream for All program is available to immigrants, Given the Democratic majority in the state, the bad news is that the funds might not be enough.

And the benefit was so attractive that, according to Fox, Loans for US$300,000,000 have already been claimed, which has led those responsible to point out the possibility of changing the selection process.

Initially, it was planned to provide support to whoever submitted their application first, but Selection could now be carried out by lottery.