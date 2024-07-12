It was recently announced that the Call for Latin extras who want to participate in the filming of the new film in which Leonardo DiCaprio will participate, which is being Recording in California and so you can apply for a role.

According to the criteria of

According to Mexican news outlet TV Azteca, the casting directors of the film that is currently known as BC Project They are looking for background actors for some night scenes that will begin filming at the end of July.

The profiles they need are Latino men, women and children to play extra roles. According to The San Diego Union Tribunecasting directors Tracy Dixon and Kelly Hunt are in charge of the online calls for the shifts that run from 3:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.. on July 21, 22, 23 and 24.

If you are interested in the job, the newspaper reported that You must send one or two recent photos as well as your personal information.: age, height, weight, clothing sizes and phone number to [email protected].

This could be her chance to share credits with Leonardo DiCaprio in his next film. Photo:EFE Share

What is the salary for working as an extra in Leonardo DiCaprio’s new film in California?

In accordance with The San Diego Union Tribune, The salary is US$136 for an eight-hour work day.however there may be overtime. If you are interested and also have a car, you should know that you could receive a compensation of US$40 for using it for the film.

He wants his car appears in the movie? In your email requesting the job, please also include the year, make, model, and color of your car, as well as your state of residence.