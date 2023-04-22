By Hyunjoo Jin and Dan Levine and Abhirup Roy

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A California state court jury on Friday awarded Tesla Inc TSLA.O a landslide victory, finding that the automaker’s self-driving feature did not fail to work safely in what appears to be the first judgment relating to an accident involving partially automated driving software.

The decision could be an important victory for Tesla, which is testing and launching its self-driving system and the most advanced “Full Self-Driving (FSD)”, which Chief Executive Elon Musk considers crucial for the future of his company, but which has attracted regulatory and legal attention.

Los Angeles resident Justine Hsu sued the electric vehicle maker in 2020, saying her Tesla Model S swerved into a curb while on autopilot and then an airbag deployed “so violently that it fractured her jaw.” of the plaintiff, broke teeth, and caused nerve damage in her face.”

It claimed that there are defects in the design of the power steering and the airbag and sought more than $3 million in damages for the alleged defects and other claims.

Tesla has denied responsibility for the 2019 crash. The company said in a court filing that Hsu used the auto-driving system on city streets, despite Tesla’s user manual warning against doing so.

During a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, the jury did not award Hsu any damages. Jurors also concluded that the airbag did not fail to function safely and that Tesla did not intentionally fail to disclose the facts to Tesla.

Tesla representatives and a lawyer for Hsu had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Los Angeles and Hyunjoo Jin and Dan Levine in San Francisco)