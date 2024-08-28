In Merced County, California, an attractive job offer is currently presented for the position of Senior Hydroelectric Plant Operator in the Department of Water Resources. This is a full time positionwhich offers a monthly salary ranging from US$8,935 and US$11,521. In addition, it represents an opportunity for those with experience in the operation of hydroelectric plants.

According to the portal Indeedas Senior Hydroelectric Plant Operatoryou will be responsible for monitor the scheduling of pumping, generation and release of water. Its main duties include: management of records and operation reportsas well as the calculation of energy and water flows to meet the assigned schedules.

It will also be responsible for implement general policies and procedural guidelines of the Hydroelectric Plant Operations Manager and the Operations Superintendent. This role requires that act autonomously in emergencies and operate hydroelectric generating equipment and pumping, both directly and through remote control systems.

Requirements and qualifications needed for applicants in California



To apply for this position, A valid California driver’s license is required.. The position is subject to substance abuse testing and a background check. Additionally, a Understanding Hydroelectric Plant Operationssteam plants, substations and high voltage switching yards.

The ability to perform accurate mathematical calculations of water and energy flows is also of paramount importance to successful performance in this role. It should be noted that the California Department of Water Resources is dedicated to the responsible management of the state’s water resources and promotes an inclusive work environment.

The hydroelectric plant operates 24 hours a day365 days a year, and the selected candidate must be willing to work rotating shifts that include nights, weekends and holidays.

Applicants must submit their application and required documents by September 6.

The Department offers a Competitive benefits package that highlights the quality of employment at this institution. Interested parties must send their application and all the Documents required before September 6, 2024Applications may be submitted electronically through your CalCareers account or by mail to the address provided on the job posting.

It is recommended to review the minimum requirements in the classification specification and ensure that you meet all the criteria to be considered in the selection process.