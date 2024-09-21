LRat infestation has gotten out of control in many cities around the world. When rodents had access to greater food sources and places to hide, they proliferated in an impressive way. The issue is particularly important in large metropolises and, the state of California must remain vigilant.

The pest extermination company Terminix, carried out a study to discover What are the 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States? warning that this is a persistent problem that usually requires control services.

According to his report, The cities most infested with rats and mice have common factors such as poor sanitation practices, access to food waste and suitable habitats for them to reproduce.

The risk is that These animals can cause significant damage to property, In addition to representing a serious public health problem because they are spreaders of diseases.

The reason for the above is that, according to the list published by Terminix, Seven cities in the Golden State are considered among those with the highest infestation of rats, and they are as follows:

San Francisco

Los Angeles

Sacrament

Palm Springs

San Diego

Ash

Monterey

In fact, it is worth noting that San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked second and third respectively, only behind New York.

The list was generated considering data from more than 300 branches of the pest extermination company and the cities where residents used their services most to control rodents.

San Francisco is the most rat-infested city, second only to New York.

How to detect a rat infestation?

The Terminix company, which conducted a study to determine which cities are most infested with rats in the United States, warned that Sometimes these rodents can live in homes undetected. Hence the importance of paying attention to the most common signs, which include:

Small droppings in the home, including in the back of drawers and cupboards.

Holes or bite marks in food packaging.

Chewed wires, cables and trim.

Urine stains on the corners of shelves, on the back of drawers or in cupboards.

Footprints and traces in the dust.

Nest remains, such as chewed paper, cardboard, insulation, and other fibrous materials.

Scratches or dents on the walls.

Finally the company noted that The best way to prevent pests from entering your home is to avoid giving them access to food. already a temperate climate, so it recommended sealing possible entry points, such as cracks and openings; storing food in airtight containers; keeping spaces clean; disposing of garbage in tightly closed containers; and limiting possible nesting sites.