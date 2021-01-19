California is the first US state to record more than 3 million cases of corona

California has become the first US state to record more than three million cases of coronavirus.

And US media reported Monday evening that California quickly reached this number, as it had reached the two million mark on December 24.

The state had recorded the first confirmed infection with the virus on January 25, 2020, and it took 292 days to record the first million infections on November 11, and then 44 days to record more than two million infections.

The state recorded more than 33,600 deaths as a result of “Covid 19”.