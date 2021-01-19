No Result
California is the first US state to record more than 3 million cases of corona

January 19, 2021
in World
A driver wearing a face mask gets her temperature checked by a California healthcare worker

California has become the first US state to record more than three million cases of coronavirus.
And US media reported Monday evening that California quickly reached this number, as it had reached the two million mark on December 24.
The state had recorded the first confirmed infection with the virus on January 25, 2020, and it took 292 days to record the first million infections on November 11, and then 44 days to record more than two million infections.
The state recorded more than 33,600 deaths as a result of “Covid 19”.

