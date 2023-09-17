The US state of California has started a civil lawsuit against five major oil companies. The state accuses ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips and Chevron of misleading the public and policymakers for years about the damage caused by fossil fuels.

In the 135-page indictment, California writes, in part: “Oil and gas company executives knew for decades that dependence on fossil fuels would have catastrophic consequences for the environment, but they withheld the information from the public and policymakers through disinformation on this subject.” The energy giants are said to have caused tens of billions of dollars in damage, the filing in a higher court in San Francisco showed.

In addition to damages and fines, the state is demanding that the oil companies start a fund to finance measures against climate change and an injunction to protect California's nature. "From extreme heat to water shortages; the impact of the climate crisis is undeniable," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. "It's time for them to pay for the damage they have caused."

California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to address the lawsuit on Sunday during the opening ceremony of Climate Week NYC, which takes place during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“I’ve been lying for more than fifty years Big Oil against us – obscuring the fact that they have long known how dangerous the fossil fuels they produce are to our planet,” Newsom said. “California taxpayers should not have to pay for the wildfires that wipe out entire communities, toxic smoke that pollutes our air and major periods of heat waves and drought that dry up our resources.”

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group also named in the indictment, said in a statement Reuters that climate policy should be discussed in the US Congress, and not in court. Shell also responded in a similar message. "We do not believe that the courtroom is the right place to address climate change," the oil and gas company said.