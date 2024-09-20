According to the criteria of
According to the company specialized in fumigation and pest control, The city with the biggest rodent problem is New Yorkfollowed by San Francisco, and in third place is Los Angeles.
According to the pest control company, it is difficult to avoid rats and mice in cities, since most of them Rodent populations are attracted to high population densities with easily accessible food and temperate climates.
California: How to know if there are rodents in my house
According Terminixthe fumigation and pest control company, people must pay special attention Pay attention to certain signs to know if your homes are invaded by rodents, whether rats or mice.They are small animals that, despite their presence, can go unnoticed.
These are the Signs that you have a rodent infestation in your home:
- Small droppings in the homeincluding in the back of drawers and cabinets, and on the floor along walls.
- Holes or marks from gnawing on food packaging
- Chewed wires or floor moldings
- Mwide urine in the corners of shelves, in the back of drawers or in cupboards.
- Footprints and traces tail in the dust
- If they were to meet remains of nests (chewed paper, cardboard, insulation material and other fibrous materials).
- Scratches or bumps andon the walls
