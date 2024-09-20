According to the criteria of

As detailed Terminix in a report, Both Los Angeles and San Francisco are experiencing an invasion of rats and miceand are among the top three urban centers in the United States with problems with this pest.

According to the company specialized in fumigation and pest control, The city with the biggest rodent problem is New Yorkfollowed by San Francisco, and in third place is Los Angeles.

According to the pest control company, it is difficult to avoid rats and mice in cities, since most of them Rodent populations are attracted to high population densities with easily accessible food and temperate climates.

Rats are attracted to large urban centres. Photo:iStock Share

California: How to know if there are rodents in my house

According Terminixthe fumigation and pest control company, people must pay special attention Pay attention to certain signs to know if your homes are invaded by rodents, whether rats or mice.They are small animals that, despite their presence, can go unnoticed.

These are the Signs that you have a rodent infestation in your home: