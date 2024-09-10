The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of California implemented a new instance to make it easier for you to renewal of licenses to lead the state’s Spanish-speaking population.

From now on, Those Latinos or people who speak Spanish and need to take the theoretical test to renew their licenses, will be able to access a virtual course in Spanishan option that is added to the English version that has been available since 2022, as detailed in an official DMV publication.

The Spanish version of the virtual course, known as eLearningis designed to help those who must meet the theoretical exam requirement and prefer a different learning method or have difficulties with traditional exams.

The course includes seven interactive modules with assessments at the end of each one.and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In addition, it can be performed on different devices such as computers, tablets or mobile phones, which increases convenience for users.

The course lasts approximately 45 minutes. and is designed to be impossible to fail, as it allows you to retake the exams as many times as necessary. More than 45,000 people have already used the English version in recent months.

Once the course is completed, Users may be required to visit a DMV office to complete the process.which includes taking a photograph and fingerprints, an eye exam, and the provision of identity and address documents.

More Spanish language tools for your vehicle in California

In addition to the virtual course in Spanish, The DMV has a virtual theoretical exam, which can also be taken in Spanish, as well as 34 other languages, as detailed by the DMV in the official statement.

It can be taken from a computer connected to the Internet with a webcam enabled between the 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, except state holidays.

The DMV is also promoting other online proceduressuch as the renewal of vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses, which can be done through its MyDMV platform, where the driver’s personal information as well as the vehicle’s information can be stored. The next language in which the virtual course will be translated will be Chinese, although a date for its launch has not yet been set.