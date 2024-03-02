A alert was issued over the Sierra Nevada and surrounding areas in Californiaas a Pacific storm approaches, threatening heavy snow and winds that could make travel anywhere from dangerous to impossible. Meteorologists warn of extremely adverse conditions that could put the safety of those who venture into the region over the weekend at risk.

According to forecasts from the National Weather Service Office in Reno, A blizzard warning was issued for a stretch of 482 kilometers of the mountain range between northern Lake Tahoe and southern Yosemite National Park. This notice will be in effect from Thursday until 10 AM on Sunday.

Widespread snowfall is expected to create blizzard conditions with little to no visibility, which would make travel significantly difficult. Forecasters warn that travel could go from extremely dangerous to virtually impossible, especially between Friday and Saturday morning, when the heaviest snowfall is expected.

It is forecast that areas around Lake Tahoe could receive between 61 and 122 centimeters of snowwhile the highest areas could accumulate between 1.5 and 3 meters, according to AP. In addition, wind gusts of more than 160 kilometers per hour are expected at the peaks of the mountain range, increasing the risk of road closures and blackouts.

Meteorologists ask not to underestimate the storm in California

The Weather Service in Reno has urged the population to Don't take this storm lightly, warning about the potential dangers it could entail. The importance of taking precautions and being prepared for adverse conditions ahead is emphasized.

Residents and visitors are urged to postpone outdoor activities and exercise caution.

Although weather forecasts can vary, the Weather Service Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said that There is little doubt that this storm will usher in March with challenging conditions for the west coast.

Given this forecast, California residents and visitors are encouraged to plan outdoor activities over the weekend. Exercise caution and consider postponing or reevaluating your plans. It is essential to be informed about local weather conditions and follow the instructions of the authorities.

If you decide to venture into the storm-affected regionit is advisable to carry emergency supplies, stay up to date on weather and road conditions, and stay in touch with family and friends to inform them of your location and status.