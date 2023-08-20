There are fears of “catastrophic flooding” and victims in the next few hours in California, according to what was released by the National Hurricane Center. So much so that the governor of California Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for the arrival, faster than expected, of Hurricane Hilary. As a rare tropical storm, Hilary is expected to hit Southern California today bringing with it flooding, strong winds with speeds of 80 to 100 kilometers per hour and heavy showers. Meanwhile, residents evacuate, parks and beaches close and first responders prepare to enter the field. “We are mobilizing the entire government as we prepare for and respond to this unprecedented storm,” Newsom said in a statement released by his office. “Locally catastrophic urban and flash flooding is expected, especially in the northern parts of the peninsula,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Hilary “could be one of the most devastating storms to hit California in more than a decade,” said Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

In addition to threats from heavy rain and surge waves, Hurricane Hilary also brings with it the threat of isolated tornadoes from mid-morning today through evening over parts of the lower Colorado River Valley, Mojave Desert, and Valley regions. Imperial, according to the National Hurricane Center. “We are keeping an eye on our desert regions, east of San Diego and Los Angeles. Some parts of these areas could receive double their annual amount of water in just one day,” said Brian Ferguson, deputy director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.