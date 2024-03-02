A surprising story took place in California, United Stateswhen the Coastal Division of the State Highway Patrol rescued a man who had been in an accident falling down a cliff for more than 100 meters. The victim had to spend two days inside his car.

Through its official Facebook account, the agency shared images that show the exact moment in which, using a helicopter and a resistant rope, They rescued the man who was inside the car in a mountainous area.

According to the story published by the authorities, a call that took place on Tuesday, February 27 around 8:30 AM, coming from the Pacific Grove Police Office, alerted the Air Units of the possible fall of a vehicle on the coast from Post Ranch in Big Sur to Monastery Beach in Carmel.

Along these lines, the agency explains that Police were called about the disappearance of a Post Ranch employee He left work Monday night at 11:30 PM and never returned home.

According to his own statements, the man He was driving on the highway when he swerved to avoid hitting some deer. who were on the road and fell more than 100 meters over the edge of the cliff. Along these lines, he explained that As the vehicle rolled down the road, it was ejected through the roof.which ultimately prevented the injuries from being even worse.

After the accident, driver he had to face two days next to his vehicle because there are no beach accesses or trails at the scene, and the car was not visible from the surrounding roads. However, the authorities stressed that He had no serious injuries and appeared to be stable..

The dramatic rescue of the man who fell off a cliff in California

On the side of his car, approximately 120 meters above the beach below, The man stood frantically waving an improvised flag. on Highway 71. Before the rescue helicopter arrived, the chief of the California fire station came to check that he was not seriously injured.

Twenty minutes later, The H-70 managed to rescue the victim from the scene using a rope and also removed the chief of the fire department.after which the driver was transported to the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas to evaluate the injuries and receive additional treatment.