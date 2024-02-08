The California Employment Development Department (EDD) announced an initiative to toast financial aid of US$600 to laid-off agricultural workers in the state. This measure comes at a crucial time when many workers face job uncertainty due to mass layoffs at various agricultural companies.

The allocation of funds amounts to US$7,000,000 and is aimed at training and support programs for affected workers.. The main organization in charge of administering these funds is the California Farmers Cooperative, a nonprofit entity dedicated to providing job training and support services to agricultural workers.

Among the direct beneficiaries of this aid are the employees of Prima Wawona, a company located in Fresno and Tulare County, who will face the cessation of their activities on March 12. According to the EDD, this assignment seeks to address common barriers to job outplacement and equip workers with the necessary tools and skills. to find new jobs in high-demand occupations.

The Cooperative, in collaboration with Proteus, Inc., the member agency for Fresno and Tulare counties, will be responsible for carry out training and support programs for laid-off agricultural workersas stated The Sun Gazette. This will include conducting outreach to affected communities and providing job search and job placement assistance.

Who is eligible for unemployment aid in California?

One of the highlights of this program is the direct financial assistance that laid-off workers in California will receive. According to a statement from Marco Lizarraga, executive director of La Cooperativa, Part of the allocated funds will be used to provide one-time payments of US$600 to affected workers.

But who is eligible to receive this help? According to program guidelines, Typical beneficiaries are foreign-born, Hispanic agricultural workers with temporary or permanent authorization to work in the state. These workers are typically unemployed at least half the year, have six or fewer years of formal education, are married with children, earn less than $7,500 annually, lack health insurance, and rely heavily on unemployment insurance to survive. .

Eligible workers will receive direct financial assistance of $600, plus training and support services.

The Cooperative also offers a variety of additional services to help workers and their families achieve self-sufficiency. This includes English courses, GED certification, vocational training, and assistance with housing, food, and other health and social services.

With the implementation of this initiative, it is hoped that many laid-off farmworkers will be able to get the support they need to overcome current challenges and build a more prosperous future for themselves and their families. For more information on how to access these assistance programs, you can contact La Cooperativa at 559-733-5423 or visit their official website.