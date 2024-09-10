After reaching a court agreement with the state and officials of the prison system, a woman from California, United Statesthat She was sexually abused while trying to visit her husband in prison will receive the sum of US$5,600,000 by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the defendants.

According to the criteria of

Five years ago, after traveling four hours to visit her husband in a penitentiary center In Tehachapi, within the Golden State, Christina Cardenas had to submit to a body searchwhich is intended to prevent the entry of substances or the smuggling of weapons. In addition, prison officials performed drug and pregnancy tests, X-rays and CT scans at a hospital, and an additional body search where a doctor sexually abused her, According to the media, NBC News.

The court agreement indicates that The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation must pay the sum of US$3,600,000while The rest will have to be handled by two correctional officers, a doctor and the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital.“My motivation for filing this lawsuit was to ensure that others do not have to endure the same heinous offenses that I experienced,” Cárdenas said of her complaint.

According to the rules, additional body searches can be carried out if CT scans or X-rays show any abnormalities, but in the case of Cardenas, There was no evidence of any foreign objects that could be considered contraband..

The complaint also says she was handcuffed and taken on a “humiliating criminal’s tour,” denied food and water, as well as the use of the bathroom for most of the search process. Although they found no evidence of contraband, Cardenas was denied visitation with her husband and told she had to pay a bill of more than US$5,000 for hospital services.

The results of the judicial agreement with the California prison

In addition to the multimillion-dollar sum that prison officials will have to pay, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will have to Distribute a memo to employees with policies aimed at protecting the rights of visitors who have to undergo body searches.

Cárdenas was denied visits with her husband even though there was no evidence of smuggling. Photo:iStock Share

Thus, Visitors will have a document available to read and become familiar with the search warrant policies.may receive a copy of the order and thus prevent its scope from being exceeded.