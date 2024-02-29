A neighborhood in California was shaken by a terrifying discovery when Joe Torcello, a resident of the area, came across a rabbit in the alley next to his house. What initially appeared to be a chance encounter with an animal quickly turned into a situation out of control that ended up triggering a rabbit hoarding crisis.

Torcello told NBCNews how he first noticed the presence of the rabbit in the alley next to his house a few months ago. However, what began as a sporadic sighting, It soon became a recurring situation.with the rabbit appearing “from time to time, sneaking under my fence,” Torcello described.

The situation took an unexpected turn when Torcello came across a rabbit while cleaning his backyard. A few days later, A skunk appeared in his garage, followed by a rabbit that jumped on him and began to play with the animal. This unusual spectacle was just the prelude to what was to come.

Over time, Torcello realized that The rabbit population on his property was growing at an alarming rate, which led him to seek help to address the problem. It was then that he contacted the World Rabbit Foundation (BWF) and requested assistance in dealing with the situation.

Rabbit hoarding got out of control in California neighborhood

On February 20, the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services contacted the BWF seeking Help rescue a “large number of rabbits” found in the backyard of a house in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. The situation, described by BWF founder and president Lejla Hadzimuratovic as a “case of accumulation”, had become critical.

The lesson learned is clear: in the presence of animals in a hoarding situation, it is essential to seek professional help and take quick and effective measures.

The BWF team arrived at the scene and found a desolate scene: a large number of rabbits wandering through various yardsexposed to the elements and unprotected from predators. The organization proceeded to rescue the rabbitsand on the first day they caught and determined the sexes of 50 of them, discovering that most of the females were pregnant.

The situation became even more complicated when, three days later, another 30 rabbits were discovered on the same property, leading to fears that the total population could exceed 300. Despite ongoing efforts to trap the remaining rabbits, there is uncertainty over the total number of animals left behind. Hadzimuratovic expressed concern about the situation, describing it as “a race against time.” Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of understanding the gestation period of rabbits to prevent situations like this from getting out of control in the future.