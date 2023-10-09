He governor of california, Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have prohibited insurance companies from charging more than $35 per insulin, under certain terms and conditions. This decision caused concern among the community of people with diabetes in the state

The bill, known as Senate Bill 90, was returned without the governor’s signature last Saturday. The legislation had passed both the State Assembly and the Senate in September, with no dissenting votes in either legislative body.

The proposal aims Prevent insurance companies from requiring out-of-pocket payments of more than $35 for a 30-day supply of insulin. However, the governor cited in a letter explaining his veto the state’s plan to manufacture its own brand of insulin at a lower cost as the reason behind his decision.

In March, Newsom announced that California signed a contract with Civica, a nonprofit pharmaceutical company, to manufacture insulin. The insulin, sold under the name CalRX, would cost “no more than $30 per 10 mL vial or $55 for five 3 mL cartridges,” according to Newsom.

“Reducing the costs of prescription drugs, and particularly insulin, has long been a priority of mine. People should not be forced into debt to obtain life-saving medications,” Newsom said.

California plans to produce insulin

The Democrat declared earlier this year that California may soon start making its own brand of insulin. The state has a $50,000,000 contract with the nonprofit pharmaceutical organization Civica Rx to manufacture insulin under the CalRx brand. The state would sell a 10-milliliter vial of insulin for US$30.

“With CalRx, we are addressing the underlying cost, which is the true sustainable solution for pharmaceuticals,” Newsom wrote in a message explaining why he vetoed the bill on Saturday. “With copay limits, however, long-term costs are still passed on to consumers through higher health plan premiums.”

In a statement, State Senator Scott Wiener, Democrat of San Francisco and author of the bill, called Newsom’s veto “a major setback that will keep tens of thousands of diabetic Californians trapped in the terrible choice between buying insulin and buy food. This is a missed opportunity that will force them to wait months or years for relief from rising healthcare costs when they could have had it right away.”