According to the criteria of

In fact, this Thursday, in an open press conference, Newsom did not hesitate to assure that will defund California cities not to eliminate any camp that is found in the streets, which means an ultimatum that puts great pressure on local governors.

Even, as the site mentions News Nation Now, In recent days, the governor himself could be seen in the streets dismantling these camps.“I want to see the results. I don’t want to read about them. I don’t want to see the data. I want to see them,” he said when announcing the executive order.

The mentioned site assures that California is home to about one-third of the homeless people in the United States.and that posed a serious problem for Newsom himself since he took office as governor.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris Photo:X @GavinNewsom Share

It is worth mentioning that this measure comes after The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a ruling that said governments could not be forced to evict camps of homeless people on the streets of California in case there are no beds available in shelters.

“This is not about criminalization. What is criminal is neglecting the people who struggle, suffer and die under our supervision,” added the governor, who invested approximately US$24,000,000,000 to intervene in the streets and shelter affected people.

California mayors react to Gavin Newsom’s decision on homeless people

After the ultimatum that Gavin Newsom announced at a press conference, cities began to take immediate action: for example, San Francisco’s mayor has already taken more aggressive measures to clear out the camps of homeless people on the streets.

At the same time, The Mayor of Los AngelesKaren Bass, and Los Angeles County officials, They disagreed with this decisionand they believed that the initiative would not bear fruit, according to the report News Nation Now.