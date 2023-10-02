Laphonza Butler, California’s new senator, at an Emily’s List event last June. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN (REUTERS)

The United States Senate will have its first black female legislator. California Governor Gavin Newsom has kept his word and chosen Laphonza Butler to replace Diane Feinstein, who died Thursday night at her home in Washington. After two days of mourning in the state, the local president has reestablished the fragile Democratic dominance in Washington’s upper house with the appointment. Butler, 44 and openly lesbian, is a well-known Democratic strategist who was an adviser to Kamala Harris’s 2020 presidential campaign and worked four years earlier for Hillary Clinton.

Newsom assures that Butler will take over many of the cases initiated by Feinstein, who in 1992 became the first woman to represent California in the Senate. “As we mourn the senator’s enormous loss, the freedoms she fought for, reproductive freedom; protection of minorities and gun regulation are coming under attack. “Laphonza will take the baton left by Senator Feinstein to continue breaking glass ceilings,” the governor said in a statement published Sunday night. Butler will be a senator until January 2025.

It took the governor two days to make the decision. In a recent interview, Newsom said he was ready to act if Feinstein’s seat became vacant. At the end of 2020, the governor appointed Latino Alex Padilla as a replacement for Kamala Harris, who left the Senate to become vice president. In 2021 he committed to the progressive sectors of the party that the next turn would be for a black woman.

The new senator presided until this weekend Emily’s List, a democratic organization that prepares female political cadres. The group finds, recruits and prepares candidates to defend issues on the party’s agenda such as the right to decide in their campaigns. Grouping is also a powerful fundraising tool. In 2018, the association’s work helped 100 women be elected to the House of Representatives, a record number. Butler became the first woman of color and first mother to chair Emily’s List. The Democratic strategist is married to Neneki Lee, with whom she has an eight-year-old daughter.

Butler, originally from Mississippi and based in Maryland, has extensive experience as a union leader. At 30 years old, she was a leader of two sections of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). It was this work of hers that took her from the East to the West coast. In the 2015 section of California she presided over 180,000 nursing home and retirement home employees and nurses. In the other, she was director of the Services Division, which brings together 250,000 people in different jobs such as janitors, security guards, window cleaners and kitchen workers. In 2018, Butler’s last year as head of this section, the union endorsed Newsom, who was seeking to become governor.

Now Newsom has returned the favor to a woman who has not held any public office in her career despite having strong ties to Democrats. The governor’s decision, however, also alters a race that had begun to replace Feinstein in the upper house. Three congressmen have been competing for several months in the hope of being nominated for the November 2024 elections. These are Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Adam Schiff, one of the members of the congressional commission that investigated the assault on the Capitol on the 6th. January 2021.

A fourth competitor forcefully enters this race. According to the AP agency, Newsom did not demand Butler stay on the sidelines. The new legislator must decide if she wants to launch a campaign for her to be elected to office in November 2024 for a six-year term. Applicants have until December 8 to register for the campaign.

Newsom’s decision will also cause some problems within the black sectors of the California Democratic Party. The Black Caucus had informed the president of its desire for Barbara Lee to be Feinstein’s replacement. Congresswoman Lee, who is black, is a veteran legislator who has represented the entity in Washington for 25 years. In the polls, however, she is trailing with only 7% support in her competition with Porter (17%) and Schiff (20%). Senator Butler gives oxygen and a new face to the party of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, two representatives of the gerontocracy in Washington.

