A disturbing sky, orange, the colour of the flames, which obscures the imaginative and prescient of motorists on the freeway. Gigantic flames slowly swallow the forests of California. This yr, at the least 8,000 sq. kilometers have gone up in smoke. Remarkable for 33 years. A number of localities have been ordered to evacuate.

14,000 firefighters are mobilized and attempt to come to assistance from those that would have remained trapped. “The terrain is steep, tough, steeply sloping, with canyons. We can’t ship males there with out having carried out aerial surveys “ explains Keith Murphy, COO. These fires, intensified by a warmth wave, are, in response to firefighters, primarily of human origin. Fortuitously, these hikers have been in a position to be evacuated by the military.