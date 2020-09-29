Some 34,000 people had been ordered to evacuate on Monday and 14,000 more were to be ready. At least three people died.

Fanned by strong winds, fires have devastated the famous vineyards of Napa Valley in northwestern California for several days, in the grip of a new heat wave. Tens of thousands of people had to evacuate their homes in the middle of the night, Monday, September 28.



Further north, in a wooded and rugged area of ​​Shasta County, the “Zogg Fire” killed three people and continued to spread on Monday evening. The blaze named “Glass Fire” burned nearly 4,500 hectares in Napa County, one of the most prestigious wine-producing areas in the United States.

Some wineries have gone up in smoke, such as Chateau Boswell in the town of St. Helena. The Newton Vineyard estate, which belongs to the LVMH group, was also affected. Some 34,000 people were ordered to evacuate on Monday and 14,000 more were to be ready. Many inhabitants of the area, traumatized by the fires that have already ravaged the region in recent years, have also left in disaster in the dark. In northeast California, Butte County, already badly affected by multiple fires since mid-August, was forced to implement new evacuations on Sunday evening near the small town of Paradise.

Heartbreaking loss for the Napa Valley. The Restaurant and Grill at Meadowood have burned to the ground. Other buildings still standing. @nbcbayarea at 8 & 11. pic.twitter.com/5rYNWryE8A – TerryMcSweeney (@TerryMcSweeney) September 29, 2020

The weather services had hoisted the “red flag” for the risk of fire in this part of California because of a heat wave and dry winds creating the ideal conditions for fires to start.

More than 8,100 fires have occurred since the start of the season, covering 1.5 million hectares in total, California firefighters said. According to scientific consensus, the exceptional scale of these fires is linked to climate change, which exacerbates chronic drought and causes extreme weather conditions.