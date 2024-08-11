San Francisco is one of the first cities in California to officially step up enforcement, after California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order calling on state agencies to dismantle homeless encampments where they have jurisdiction, while urging local governments to do the same in areas controlled by city authorities.

Elizabeth Funk, founder of Dignity Movesa nonprofit that builds temporary housing and currently houses about 90 people in San Francisco, told Reuters the move would only cause more problems.

“People aren’t getting vaporized, right? They have to go somewhere. And so, in California, if we haven’t invested in shelters and we haven’t invested in interim solutions, all we’re going to do is sweep them out into the street. And I can assure you that’s not going to accomplish anything,” he said on Wednesday, July 31.

Under Mayor London Breed’s directive, San Francisco will continue to provide shelter and services to homeless people, but police and city staff will work to prevent small encampments from growing larger and will prevent homeless people from returning to cleared areas, her office said in a statement.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.