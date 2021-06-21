Digital Millennium

With almost 20 million people fully vaccinated on California and proof of vaccination already required in some circumstances, such as in the case of travel, state health officials they felt there would be demand for the tool, though it remains optional, said Dr. Erica Pan, a state epidemiologist.

“While CDPH recommends that vaccinated Californians keep their paper CDC card in a safe place, we recognize that some people may prefer an electronic version,” said California State epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan.

.This is how the digital vaccination card works

All you have to do is enter your name, date of birth, and an email or mobile phone number associated with the vaccine record on the website.

After creating a four-digit PIN, you will receive a link to your immunization record that will open once you re-enter your PIN.

The record shows the same information as the CDC vaccination card on paper: name, date of birth, date of vaccination, and manufacturer of the vaccine. It also includes a QR code that makes these same details readable by a QR scanner.

Once the digital record is received, people are advised to take a screenshot of the information and save it to their phone files or camera roll.

California is giving residents quick access to their individual records in a database that the state already maintains on vaccines, which residents could already get by applying, said Amy Tong, director of the state’s department of technology.

Businesses using a QR scanner would see the same information as residents: their name, date of birth and vaccination details, he said. They could not store the data for future use.

California officials said the tool is not mandatory and refrained from using the word passport, which has become a politically charged term, in the ad.

