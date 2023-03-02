A California court on Wednesday declined to grant parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the 1968 assassin of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, saying the detainee is not yet aware of the cause that led him to shoot the then-also. candidate for the presidency of the United States.

In 2021, a California parole board panel found Sirhan fit for release, but under state law, Governor Gavin Newsom had the power to negate that decision and, after four months of review, ended up blocking release. .

So, on Wednesday, Sirhan’s lawyer, Angela Berry, based her defense on asserting that the new board members were influenced by the Democratic Party governor and the defense of Kennedy’s wife, who continues to oppose Sirhan’s release. years after being arrested.

“The council caved in to the governor’s political whim,” Berry summarized after the hearing held at a federal prison in San Diego County.

In addition, Berry filed a writ of habeas corpus alleging that Newsom allegedly misrepresented the facts, committed “abuse of discretion” and violated state law, which provides that inmates must be placed on parole unless they pose a “threatening unreasonable” for public safety.

However, in a statement made last year, the Governor of California defined Sirhan as an “irrational threat”, arguing that he “has not been able to overcome” the causes that led him to assassinate President John F. Kennedy’s brother (1961). -1963).

According to the American press, Sirhan’s 17th parole hearing is scheduled to take place in three years.

Sirhan, 78, was originally sentenced to death, but the sentence was commuted to life in prison when the California Supreme Court banned capital punishment in 1972.

Imprisoned for more than half a century, Sirhan was convicted of shooting Kennedy on June 5, 1968, shortly after the senator won the Democratic Party primaries in California, which made him a favorite for the presidential elections of that same year, which turned out to be won by Republican Richard Nixon.

The senator’s widow, Ethel Kennedy, has publicly stated on several occasions that Sirhan does not deserve parole and that he should continue his life sentence. On the other hand, two of the late politician’s six children support his release.