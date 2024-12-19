Gavin Newsom, governor of California, has declared a state of emergency in the entity due to the spread of H5N1 bird flu. The measure seeks to speed up the response of health services and guarantee the availability of the resources necessary to respond to the outbreak. Health entities emphasize that the risk of the virus for the general population remains low.

The president points out that the activation of the protocol is necessary, since the pathogen has spread to four dairy farms in the southern part of the state. “This declaration allows government agencies the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly,” he says.

Bird flu virus found in batch of raw milk in California The lot has been withdrawn from the market. Experts recommend consuming pasteurized milk.

The H5N1 strain has harmed flocks of poultry and wild birds across the country and infected more than 800 dairy herds in 16 states. It was first detected in California dairy cattle in late August. The local Department of Food and Agriculture has reported that of the 1,100 dairies it has registered, 614 have been quarantined and 985 are under surveillance. The state is the largest dairy producer in the United States and provides more than 18% of all the milk consumed nationally.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 61 infections of avian flu in humans so far this year. In California, 34 incidents are recorded.

The federal agency confirmed the first serious case of the virus in a hospitalized patient in Louisiana. It indicates that the affected person was exposed to sick and dead birds in his backyard.

Bird flu getting closer to humans

The bird flu variant has not mutated to become a disease that is widely transmitted between humans. Despite this, specialists have expressed concern about the growing number of infections among mammals in different regions of the world.

A study led by Richard Webby, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Avian Pathology Research Center, found that since 2021, the H5N1 virus has become more infectious and its transmission rate has increased in North America, Europe , Asia and Africa. This more virulent strain has infected cows, sea lions, foxes, mice, dogs, cats and ferrets.

“Our worst suspicions are being confirmed, the virus is adapting increasingly better to different regions of the world. At any moment it can become one of the worst health crises,” Rafel Ojeda, a zootechnical veterinarian at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said last year. For his part, Jeremy Farrar, scientific director of the WHO, has said that “as it infects more mammals, this pathogen is getting closer to humans. “It’s really worrying that it evolves and develops the ability to move from person to person.”

The authorities have asked health professionals to remain attentive to residents who present any of the symptoms related to the disease. The symptoms include fever above 37.8°C, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, fatigue, difficulty breathing, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and seizures.