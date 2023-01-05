The state of emergency makes it possible, among other things, to call in the national guard to help repair damage to infrastructure and to deliver relief supplies to affected areas.

Civilian emergency services are also being prepared and fire engines and ambulances are being prepared at strategic locations to be able to respond quickly. State residents have been called upon to stock up on supplies for at least three days.

California has been dealing with severe weather and flooding since last week. As a result, according to American media, at least two people were killed. The storm is expected to lose strength in the course of Thursday (local time).

On Tuesday, the first major winter storm of the year caused a lot of inconvenience in the United States. In the states of Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota, hundreds of flights were canceled due to snowfall. The southern states of Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia were hit by multiple tornadoes.

