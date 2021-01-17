In Los Angeles, California (United States), embalmed bodies are stored in the garage of a funeral home. For the past few weeks, the cold room of this small family business located in the south of the city has not been empty. “The previous weekend, I turned away 16 families, for whom I was unable to provide services,” explains Candy Boyd, the co-owner of the premises. Over the last 15 days, 80% of the deceased who were taken care of in this funeral home died from the coronavirus.

The calls are increasing and the situation has gotten out of hand. A coffin has been stored for a week in a rest room. “Normally this room is our dining room, says Candy Boyd. But we have to use it for the coffins that we can’t take to the cemeteries, which are overwhelmed. “ For lack of space, the co-owner had to build two large wooden cabinets in the company’s garage. In Los Angeles, nearly 300 people have died from Covid-19 every day over the past week.