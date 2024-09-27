In recent times, The United States suffered many natural phenomena that caused havoc in several regions of the country, such as the recent case of Hurricane Helene, caused by climatic conditions. In these situations, There are areas less prepared than others – like California – to resist the damage they cause.

In that sense, a study carried out by the site claimguide.org based on data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FAME), concluded that California is the most vulnerable state to natural disasters in the countrysince four of the five least prepared counties in the entire United States for these situations are from the Golden State.

Los Angeles, California (Los Angeles County): According to the aforementioned study, Los Angeles County is the least prepared in the US for natural disasters as it has a score of 100 out of 100 in terms of risk. It is estimated that, annually, this county loses US$3,916,212,454 due to climate disasters. Houston, Texas (Harris County): The risk of this area is 99.97 points out of 100 and that is why it is ranked number two on the list. Its expected annual loss due to natural and climatic disasters is US$2,220,152,081. Riverside, California (San Bernardino County): In this case, the Riverside population is highly vulnerable with a score of 82.97 out of 100 and its risk rating is “very high” according to FAME. Its annual losses are estimated at US$1,190,667,489. San Bernardino, California (San Bernardino County): its risk score is more than high with 99.85 out of 100 and, in turn, this county has annual losses of US$1,137,542,458 due to disasters generated by natural phenomena. Oakland, California (Alameda County): Fifth place on this list goes to Alameda with a risk score of 99.91 out of 100 according to FAME, and its expected annual loss due to natural and climate disasters is US$1,212,128,362.

The other states that are among the least prepared in the United States for natural disasters

In addition to California, according to the study claimguide.org based on FAME data, The other two states that performed poorly were Texas -which has Harris County as the second most risky county in the country for natural disasters- and Floridawhich has several counties that complete the list of the 10 least prepared in the entire country.