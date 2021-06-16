A waitress speaks to two customers at a Los Angeles restaurant on Tuesday, as restaurants and other stores were allowed to return to full capacity, after suffering from months of quarantine restrictions imposed by the Corona pandemic. The state of California has lifted most of the restrictions imposed on activities and meetings and allowed the reopening of shops, parks and beaches, marking the return of life and the launch of economic, service and recreational activities.. that is, an exit from the atmosphere of the pandemic and its nature of economic disruption and political division that exacerbated the social suffering that the pandemic originally caused. (Image via The New York Times)