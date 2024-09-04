According to the criteria of
- San Diegoranked 38th
- Glendale, in 42nd place
- Los Angelesranked 45th
- Long Beachranked 56th
- Huntington Beach, in 57th place
- Irvine, in 73rd place
- Sacrament, in 92nd place
- Garden Groveranked 99th
- Saint Anneranked 111th
- Anaheimranked 116
- Santa Claritaranked 128th
- Oaklandranked 133
- Oceansideranked 134th
- Fremontranked 140th
- Oxnardranked 150th
- Chula Vista, in 161st place
- Moreno Valley, in 163rd place
- Santa Rosaranked 165
- Modestranked 166
- Ontarioranked 170th
- River bank, in 172nd place
- Fontanaranked 173
- Ashranked 176
- Bakersfield, 179
- Rancho Cucamongaranked 180
- Stocktonranked 181
- San Bernardinoranked 182
Why is San Bernardino, California the worst city to retire?
To determine your results, the study of WalletHub took into account four key dimensions:
- Affordability: which takes into account the adjusted cost of living and its favorability for retired taxpayers, tax favorability in inheritance or succession tax, annual cost of home services and the annual cost of adult day medical care.
- Activities: which takes into account recreation and senior centers, fishing facilities, public and municipal golf courses, museums, theaters, art galleries, book clubs, music venues and bingo halls per capita.
- Quality of life: which takes into account the age-friendly job market, an age-friendly community, the percentage of the population aged 65 and older living in poverty, the percentage of the population aged 65 and older living alone, the walk score, the percentage of the population aged 65-79 with poor access to public transportation, the mild climate, the strength of protections against elder abuse, the rate of violent and property crime, and the quality of the air and water.
- Medical attention: which takes into account family medicine physicians per 10,000 inhabitants; gerontologists per 10,000 inhabitants aged 65 years or older; dentists, physical therapists, nurses and counsellors per 10,000 residents; the suicide rate in older people; the quality of the public hospital system; the percentage of the population aged 65 years or older with a disability; and life expectancy.
Taking these factors into account, San Bernardino obtained the following grades: within the ranking:
- Total score: 35.71
- Affordability Rating: 126
- Range of activities: 172
- Quality of life classification: 172
