San Diego ranked 38th

ranked 38th Glendale, in 42nd place

in 42nd place Los Angeles ranked 45th

ranked 45th Long Beach ranked 56th

ranked 56th Huntington Beach, in 57th place

in 57th place Irvine, in 73rd place

in 73rd place Sacrament, in 92nd place

in 92nd place Garden Grove ranked 99th

ranked 99th Saint Anne ranked 111th

ranked 111th Anaheim ranked 116

ranked 116 Santa Clarita ranked 128th

ranked 128th Oakland ranked 133

ranked 133 Oceanside ranked 134th

ranked 134th Fremont ranked 140th

ranked 140th Oxnard ranked 150th

ranked 150th Chula Vista, in 161st place

in 161st place Moreno Valley, in 163rd place

in 163rd place Santa Rosa ranked 165

ranked 165 Modest ranked 166

ranked 166 Ontario ranked 170th

ranked 170th River bank, in 172nd place

in 172nd place Fontana ranked 173

ranked 173 Ash ranked 176

ranked 176 Bakersfield, 179

179 Rancho Cucamonga ranked 180

ranked 180 Stockton ranked 181

ranked 181 San Bernardinoranked 182

San Bernardino is the worst city to retire in California and the entire US

Why is San Bernardino, California the worst city to retire?



To determine your results, the study of WalletHub took into account four key dimensions:

Affordability: which takes into account the adjusted cost of living and its favorability for retired taxpayers, tax favorability in inheritance or succession tax, annual cost of home services and the annual cost of adult day medical care.

which takes into account the adjusted cost of living and its favorability for retired taxpayers, tax favorability in inheritance or succession tax, annual cost of home services and the annual cost of adult day medical care. Activities: which takes into account recreation and senior centers, fishing facilities, public and municipal golf courses, museums, theaters, art galleries, book clubs, music venues and bingo halls per capita.

which takes into account recreation and senior centers, fishing facilities, public and municipal golf courses, museums, theaters, art galleries, book clubs, music venues and bingo halls per capita. Quality of life: which takes into account the age-friendly job market, an age-friendly community, the percentage of the population aged 65 and older living in poverty, the percentage of the population aged 65 and older living alone, the walk score, the percentage of the population aged 65-79 with poor access to public transportation, the mild climate, the strength of protections against elder abuse, the rate of violent and property crime, and the quality of the air and water.

which takes into account the age-friendly job market, an age-friendly community, the percentage of the population aged 65 and older living in poverty, the percentage of the population aged 65 and older living alone, the walk score, the percentage of the population aged 65-79 with poor access to public transportation, the mild climate, the strength of protections against elder abuse, the rate of violent and property crime, and the quality of the air and water. Medical attention: which takes into account family medicine physicians per 10,000 inhabitants; gerontologists per 10,000 inhabitants aged 65 years or older; dentists, physical therapists, nurses and counsellors per 10,000 residents; the suicide rate in older people; the quality of the public hospital system; the percentage of the population aged 65 years or older with a disability; and life expectancy.

Taking these factors into account, San Bernardino obtained the following grades: within the ranking:

Total score: 35.71

35.71 Affordability Rating: 126

126 Range of activities: 172

172 Quality of life classification: 172