A city in California was named the second metropolitan area with the best educational level in the United Statesaccording to a recent study comparing the 150 most populated urban areas in the country.

According to the criteria of

The study was conducted by WalletHub, a financial services company that evaluated cities based on the proportion of adults with high school diplomas and college degreesas well as the quality of public education. It also took into account racial and gender gaps.

The study revealed that The San Jose metropolitan area in California is the second most educated in the United States.

Ann Arbor, Michigan, ranked first for the second year in a rowwith more than 95 percent of its residents over age 25 holding a high school diploma, 57 percent holding a bachelor’s degree, and roughly 30 percent holding an advanced degree—the highest rates in the country. Meanwhile, in third place was the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

Adam McCann, financial writer for WalletHub, noted: “Additionally, the metro area has a lot of equality in educational degree attainment, with only one 1.9 percent difference between the proportion of women and men who have at least a college degree.”

Ann Arbor, Michigan, ranked first for the second year in a row. Photo: Share

Stephanie Helms Pickett, director of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at Antioch University and a WalletHub expert, noted that Communities must reexamine how public education supports their local economies.

“Our country’s educational model fails to take into account the diverse ways in which people learn, process information and what best aligns not only with their interests but also their abilities,” Pickett said.

“The most important step we can take as a country to develop a more educated and skilled workforce is a Partnership between higher education and industryincluding local businesses in anticipating the necessary skills and training individuals to meet those needs,” the specialist concluded.

The least educated cities in the United States

On the other hand, the least educated cities on WalletHub’s list are predominantly located in California and Texas. At the bottom of the ranking are Visalia, Californiafollowed by McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas.