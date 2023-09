How did you feel about the content of this article?

In recent years, some cities in California have faced a serious crisis involving homelessness. | Photo: EFE/Manuel Ocaño

The government of San Diego, California, declared a state of humanitarian crisis after the arrival of more than 8,000 illegal immigrants in the city in a period of two weeks, according to the portal National Review.

In recent days, the newspaper The Wall Street Journal stated that many of those who arrived in the region were left on the streets by the federal government itself.

The member of the municipality’s legislative council, Jim Desmond, and the president, Nora Vargas, presented the declaration, authorizing the county to request more funding from the Joe Biden administration to resolve the situation, considered “unsustainable” by them.

The San Diego Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs will send a letter requesting increased federal assistance to local organizations managing the migration crisis.

“While we are a community that values ​​compassion and empathy, we must also recognize the practical limits of our ability to meet the needs of those who come to our region,” said Desmond.

The temporary solution found by the municipal government was to transfer resources from helping the homeless to providing help to migrants.

However, the council said in a meeting that shelters in the region are overwhelmed, which has “forced” immigration agents to leave these people on the streets of San Diego.

“While I have differences of opinion with Desmond on immigration policy, we both agree that this county is in dire need of federal resources,” said House Speaker Nora Vargas.

According to National Reviewimmigrants were dropped off in cities across the country, including those closest to the border in Texas and in northeastern locations such as New York, Washington DC and Philadelphia.