A new annual American Fitness Index has been released revealing the ranking of the healthiest cities in the United States. The study, conducted by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) Elevance Health, was based on 33 health indicators, including various behaviors and outcomes related to physical well-being.

According to the criteria of

This is about San Franciscothe northern city of the state, known for the Golden Gate Bridge, its trams, its Victorian-style houses, its cultural life and now also for being located in the fourth in the ranking of the healthiest cities in the United States. The rankings of the different cities were based on factors such as the percentage of the population that: exercises, sleeps a good amount of hours and does not smoke, among others.

Arlington, Virginia, takes first placehad the highest rate of residents who exercised in the past month at 87.8 percent; had the most people who slept seven hours or more a night at 76.4 percent; and also had the lowest percentage of smokers, at 3.4 percent.

“After the pandemic, Americans are not as active as we would like“To facilitate this, local community leaders must step up and make bold decisions on spending, policy and infrastructure changes to increase opportunities for residents to be physically active and healthy,” said ACSM President Stella Volpe.

Top 10 Healthiest Cities in the United States