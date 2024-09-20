In a complicated scenario for the real estate market due to the excessive increase in prices in recent years, a study carried out last August revealed what are the The cities with the cheapest house prices in the state of California, USAwhere You can buy a home for less than US$236,000.

In August, The median price of a property in the Golden State was US$888,740 According to the August housing price and sales index prepared by the group Realtorswhich implies an increase of 0.2 percent compared to the report presented last July. Also, this month’s update revealed a 3.4 percent increase since August 2023.

However, in some areas of California, home prices remain little changed, mainly in the north of the state and the Central Valley, where it is more affordable. buy a house. According to the report, the The following 12 California counties had home prices below the state average of $888,740 in August:

Lassen County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $236,000 Trinity County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $280,000 Siskiyou County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $305,500 Glenn County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $325,000 Lake County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $329,950 Kings County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $380,000 Tulare County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $380,000 Tehama County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $380,000 Shasta County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $383,300 Kern County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $399,500 Mariposa County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $410,000 Imperial County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $410,640

Buying a home in California is most affordable in the northern part of the state and in the Central Valley. Photo:iStock

Counties with the most expensive homes in California

The same report shows that the Counties with the most expensive homes in the state of California are as follows: