In August, The median price of a property in the Golden State was US$888,740 According to the August housing price and sales index prepared by the group Realtorswhich implies an increase of 0.2 percent compared to the report presented last July. Also, this month’s update revealed a 3.4 percent increase since August 2023.
- Lassen County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $236,000
- Trinity County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $280,000
- Siskiyou County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $305,500
- Glenn County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $325,000
- Lake County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $329,950
- Kings County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $380,000
- Tulare County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $380,000
- Tehama County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $380,000
- Shasta County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $383,300
- Kern County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $399,500
- Mariposa County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $410,000
- Imperial County: Median sales price for existing single-family homes was $410,640
Counties with the most expensive homes in California
The same report shows that the Counties with the most expensive homes in the state of California are as follows:
- San Mateo County: Median home price of $1,900,000
- Santa Clara County: Median home price of $1,851,830
- San Francisco County: Median home price of $1,528,500
- Marin County: Median home price of $1,450,000
- Orange County: Median home price of $1,400,000
