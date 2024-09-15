Those who belong to the middle class, although they do not live in great luxury, do have a little more than what is necessary to live and, in addition, they have no problems taking care of their financial responsibilities. Unfortunately, In the United States, the number of people in this stratum has been decreasing.

According to a study published by the financial company MoneyGeek, up to In the early 2000s, middle-income households accounted for the largest share American. However, over the years, the number has steadily declined.

The above statement is based on an analysis in which they looked at 597 cities and measured their average income over the past five years. According to the results, 61 percent of all areas considered experienced declines in the percentage of middle-income households between 2017 and 2022.

Cities in Illinois, Arkansas and Nevada appear on the list. However, California highlighted.

According to the report, the middle class is shrinking in most of the more than 500 small and medium-sized cities, considered as such because they have a population of less than 250,000 inhabitants. In that range, four California cities appeared:

There was a 9.3 percent decrease in middle-class households.

Average income of middle-class households: US$303,068.

There was a decrease in middle-class households of 8.8 percent.

Average income of middle-class households: US$296,920

There was a decrease in middle-class households of 8.6 percent.

Average income of middle-class households: US$148,262

There was a decrease in middle-class households of 8.2 percent.

Average income of middle-class households: US$266,570

The city that lost the largest number of middle-class people

Based on MoneyGeek’s report, the city of Springdale in the state of Arkansas is where the middle class has shrunk the most in recent years.

In detail, The decline in middle-income households in Springdale was 12 percent between 2017 and 2022. Based on this, it is estimated that 43 percent of the population in the city belongs to the middle class stratum, whose income ranges between US$39,351 and US$118,054.