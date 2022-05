Geneva Presbyterian Church, the church where the attack took place in which a 52-year-old man was killed and five others injured on Sunday| Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Police in Orange County, California, told a news conference on Monday that the shooting in which a 52-year-old man was killed and five others wounded was carried out by a Chinese man whose motivation would be hatred for the Taiwanese community.

The attack took place at a Laguna Woods Presbyterian church on Sunday afternoon (15). The suspect in the attack, David Chou, 68, a Chinese immigrant with US citizenship, was detained at the scene of the crime after being restrained by the faithful. At the time of the attack, a congregation of Taiwanese was gathered in the church.

The Chinese and Taiwanese governments have been geopolitical rivals since the rulers of the Republic of China moved to Taiwan after the defeat to the Communists in the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

The island has been administered separately since then, but Beijing considers it a rebel province to be reincorporated until 2049. Since last year, the communist regime’s rhetoric and intimidation actions have become more aggressive, including intrusions into the island’s airspace. .

According to the Associated Press, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes reported that the suspect drove from Las Vegas to the church, which he was not a regular attendee, closed the doors and began shooting. The gunman also placed four Molotov cocktail-like devices inside the temple, according to the sheriff.

A pastor hit the shooter in the head with a chair and the faithful tied him up with electrical wires. Before, however, he managed to fire the shots that hit six people.

Chou, who had legally purchased the two 9mm pistols used in the attack in Las Vegas, was booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.