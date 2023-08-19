Purple-eyed Liz fell in love with it at first sight. Also because she had spent unforgettable holidays in California with her only and eternal love, Richard Burton. So she immediately decided in 2004 to buy this sumptuous villa in Palm Springs. She then she paid her $1.4 million. Now it’s worth 5, and it’s on sale. And property developers know that it won’t stay on the market for long, also because it’s not a Hollywood-style villa. It is a chic jewel (and Taylor knew more than anyone about jewels) that seems to have been designed by Les Corbusier. A game of white cubes with glass walls that overlook the soaring and elegant palm trees that characterize the area. The villa has four bedrooms, two master suites, two kitchens and seven bathrooms, and a large spa, to name just a few.

The actress (who died in 2011) bought this fairytale mansion when she was already 79 years old, in 2004: «I want to spend my last years here – she confided to friends – inside this dream and looking at the palm trees I will be able to embrace Richard again». Liz entrusted the renovation of the property to her great friend Kathy Ireland who also took care of the large green area surrounding the 2000 square meter villa. The outdoors offers a pool and stunning views of the San Jacinto Mountains, a mountain range in Southern California.

Till Love Do Us Part: Liz and Richard, Encores of Weddings and Divorces. The fate of being Antony and Cleopatra

The house is located in Las Palmas, an area so exclusive that it is nicknamed the Beverly Hills of Palm Springs. Some of the most prominent personalities of the Hollywood cinematographic environment have lived and still live there. We mention among others Clark Gable and Cary Grant, Katherine Hepburn, even Leonardo DiCaprio.

The interiors of the magnificent still contain traces of the big screen diva: photographs, memorabilia and memories that tell of a long and tumultuous life between glamour, love, cinema and the glittering life of a star. Many of her furniture has been personally chosen by the actress and there are also some paintings of her that have been given to her by artist friends.