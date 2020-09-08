The world of ​​wildfires within the US state of California has damaged a historic document, stories TASS…

In keeping with the newest knowledge, this yr forest fires coated about 809.3 thousand hectares within the state. This determine turned a document excessive within the historical past of California.

On the similar time, the earlier anti-record was set in 2018.

On account of wildfires within the state, 3,866 buildings have been destroyed and eight individuals died.

On the similar time, the temperature in Los Angeles reached 49.4 levels Celsius on Sunday. In keeping with the US Nationwide Climate Service, that is the best fee on document within the metropolis.

Earlier, resulting from wildfires, the governor of the state Gavin Newsom launched an emergency regime in 5 counties. The top of the White Home, Donald Trump, in flip, declared wildfires in California a significant pure catastrophe and ordered federal support.