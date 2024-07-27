Fires

A massive wildfire is burning along Highway 32 near Butte Meadows, California. It is the 13th largest wildfire in state history, burning more than 239,000 acres, or about 360 square miles, as of Friday evening. More than 1,600 firefighters are working to slow the fire’s progress. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Butte and Tehama counties, north of Sacramento. The state has also received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure it has enough resources to fight the blaze. The fire has forced road closures and mandatory evacuations in Butte County, where the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in the county’s history, killed more than 85 people and destroyed thousands of homes. Local officials warned that it will be some time before people can return to their homes and urged residents to visit county websites for the most up-to-date information on evacuations and road closures.



