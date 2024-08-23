In recent days, San Carlos Beach in Monterey, state of California, in the United Statesexperienced the Invasion of hundreds of sea lions which led the authorities to make the decision to close the beach to the publicalthough they could not prevent visitors from gathering around the area to observe the animals.

It is not completely unusual for sea lions to appear individually or in small groups. on the Californian coastsbut the situation on San Carlos Beach is a completely different scenario. the arrival of hundreds of specimens that rest on the seashore.

Around the beach, authorities placed a caution tape to close the perimeter, which did not prevent dozens of tourists and visitors from gathering to be dazzled by the unusual presence of the animals. In dialogue with the media NBC NewsLisa Uttal, a marine biologist at the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, explained that it is not clear why the animals chose that beach, but It could be due to the marine diversity that exists in the area..

In this regard, he referred to the migrations that animals make in search of food each season. “They migrate from Ventura and the Channel Islands to here… They are incredibly mobile. They usually go in search of food and, due to the characteristics of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuarythe productivity is really high“, he noted.

What danger do sea lions pose and how long will they remain in California?

Yes ok Sea lions do not represent a danger to peoplethe United States Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 states that Getting too close to them or forcing them to flee is a crime.“People just have to think about how they would feel if they were laying in bed taking a nap and something big kept coming and chasing them out of the house,” Marge Brigadier, a volunteer with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary’s Bay Net program, told the aforementioned outlet.

Dwell times may be inaccurate, but Uttal assured that They are expected to stay on the coast of San Carlos Beach for three to four weeks. since his arrival.