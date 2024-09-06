He government of the state of California, in the United Statesopened New vacancies for state jobs in remote mode in the departments of public health, energy security and justice, with the possibility of earning a salary of up to US$14,000 per monthbut To apply you must meet certain requirements previously established.

According to the criteria of

Although getting a job in the United States While it can be a grueling process for many workers, different states offer unique opportunities for specific candidates. In California, new openings include a job opportunity obtain competitive benefits and enrollment in the largest public state pension plan in the country.

Through its official website for job search, CalCareerthe California government reported that as of Wednesday, September 4, there were The following state positions are available:

Staffing Specialist – Full-time, Sacramento County Energy Infrastructure Security Office, salary ranges from $3,913 to $6,299 per month

Information Security Specialist – Full-time, based in Sacramento County for the Energy Infrastructure Security Office, with a salary between $6,323 and $10,230 per month

Infrastructure Platform Support Specialist – Full-time, Sacramento County for the Department of Housing and Community Development, salary between $8,374 and $11,558 per month

Staff Psychologist: Full-time, Riverside County Human Resources Department, salary between $8,967 and $13,356 per month

Openings are for remote workers, although many positions require you to reside in California. Photo:iStock Share

Requirements to apply for jobs in California

Within the vacancies, applicants must meet certain requirements to be considered as ideal candidates to keep the position. In the case of the position of personnel specialisteven though the work is completely remote, Applicants must live in the Golden State to apply.

On the side of the position of information security specialistthe employee must have the necessary qualities to carry out information security taskssuch as innovative problem solving, optimizing architectural solutions, and advising management on security strategy and policy within the department.

He specialist in Infrastructure platform support must reside in California and have the ability to take responsibility for the architecture, design, configuration, operation and maintenance of information technology infrastructure systems.