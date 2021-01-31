California law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into the threats that are being made to Governor Gavin Newsom and his family. This was reported by the local newspaper The Sacramento Bee January 30.

The governor’s representatives said that over the past several months, unknown persons have sent hundreds of emails, as well as left messages on the answering machine. Among other things, the attackers announced their intention to kill Newsom, his relatives and employees of the company he founded.

One of the versions of the police is that the threats are directed by persons dissatisfied with the sanitary measures introduced in the state in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. Especially given the fact that earlier information appeared on social networks that these rules do not apply to the PlumpJack company founded by the governor.

The police are now looking for the people who sent the messages. At the same time, earlier this week, a California resident was already detained, who is suspected of planning an attack on the governor. It is noted that improvised explosive devices were found in his house.

On January 28, a resident of the American state of Connecticut was sentenced to nine years in prison for threats of physical harm against Donald Trump when he was the president of the United States.