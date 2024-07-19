A report on the statistics of the crimes committed in the United States during the year 2023 was recently published by the National Insurance Crimes Bureau (NICB) and revealed that The states of California and Texas were the ones that recorded the most car thefts.

Amid a scenario in which inflation is raging in the United States, crime is showing a worrying increase in its crime statistics that is raising the alarm of the authorities. According to the main non-profit organization in the country dedicated exclusively to identifying, investigating, preventing and deterring fraud and insurance crimes, last year There were more than 1,000,000 reports of stolen vehiclesand Crime increased by an average of approximately one percent nationwide.

The problem is not new, since despite the fact that From 2022 to 2023 it increased from 1,008,756 cases to 1,020,729vehicle theft has been on a continuous rise since 2019. The report also noted that California was the state with the highest number of vehicle thefts (208,668), followed by Texas (115,013) and Florida (46,213).

In the statement published by the NCIB on its official website, President and CEO David J. Glawe referred to the increase in robberies and the causes. “The Criminals are using increasingly sophisticated methods to steal vehicles.“including the use of advanced technology to circumvent security systems,” he said.

The District of Columbia saw a 64 percent increase in vehicle thefts. Photo:iStock Share

US states with the biggest increase in vehicle theft

According to statistics shared by the NCIB in its statement, some states experienced a drastic increase in vehicle theft crimes, although the number recorded overall is still lower than in areas such as California or Texas. In that sense, The following states recorded the largest percentage change from 2022 to 2023: