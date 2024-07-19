According to the criteria of
The problem is not new, since despite the fact that From 2022 to 2023 it increased from 1,008,756 cases to 1,020,729vehicle theft has been on a continuous rise since 2019. The report also noted that California was the state with the highest number of vehicle thefts (208,668), followed by Texas (115,013) and Florida (46,213).
In the statement published by the NCIB on its official website, President and CEO David J. Glawe referred to the increase in robberies and the causes. “The Criminals are using increasingly sophisticated methods to steal vehicles.“including the use of advanced technology to circumvent security systems,” he said.
US states with the biggest increase in vehicle theft
According to statistics shared by the NCIB in its statement, some states experienced a drastic increase in vehicle theft crimes, although the number recorded overall is still lower than in areas such as California or Texas. In that sense, The following states recorded the largest percentage change from 2022 to 2023:
- District of Columbia: 64 percent increase
- Maryland: 63 percent increase
- Connecticut: 33 percent increase
- Nevada: 18 percent increase
- Massachusetts: 16 percent increase
