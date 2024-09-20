The technology company Apple, responsible for the hugely successful iPhone, as well as Mac computers and other electronic devices, made an announcement this Friday for all its users California residents.

As detailed Telemundo In a report, the giant technology company announced that starting this Friday, September 20, 2024, Apple users who have an iPhone and reside in the state of California, You will be able to upload your driver’s licenses, ID cards, and other personal documents to the Apple Wallet appboth on their cell phones and on their branded smart watches.

Apple’s announcement responds to a pilot program that the technology brand is launching in California, with a initial limit of 1,500,000 people who will be able to add their personal documents to the application.

Anyway, as reported The Verge, Since this use is part of a pilot test and is not fully regulated, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), advised drivers in the state to continue carrying their physical driver’s licenses when driving.

But this is not Apple’s first test, other states like Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Hawaii and Ohio now support IDs in the appwith Montana, New Mexico and West Virginia set to join them in the future.

Californians will now be able to upload their driver's licenses to their iPhones. Photo:iStock

How do I upload my documents to Apple Wallet in California?

According to what he detailed Telemundo and The Verge, To be able to load personal documents into Apple Wallet you must: Scan physical documents through the iPhone camera, as well as take a photo to be able to corroborate the biometric data.

The State will be in charge of verifying the data. before documents are available in the mobile app.

According to Apple, for the peace of mind of its users, uploaded documents are encrypted, so Neither the company nor the State can access this information until the user authorizes it. through facial or fingerprint identification.