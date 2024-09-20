According to the criteria of
Apple’s announcement responds to a pilot program that the technology brand is launching in California, with a initial limit of 1,500,000 people who will be able to add their personal documents to the application.
Anyway, as reported The Verge, Since this use is part of a pilot test and is not fully regulated, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), advised drivers in the state to continue carrying their physical driver’s licenses when driving.
But this is not Apple’s first test, other states like Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Hawaii and Ohio now support IDs in the appwith Montana, New Mexico and West Virginia set to join them in the future.
How do I upload my documents to Apple Wallet in California?
According to what he detailed Telemundo and The Verge, To be able to load personal documents into Apple Wallet you must: Scan physical documents through the iPhone camera, as well as take a photo to be able to corroborate the biometric data.
The State will be in charge of verifying the data. before documents are available in the mobile app.
According to Apple, for the peace of mind of its users, uploaded documents are encrypted, so Neither the company nor the State can access this information until the user authorizes it. through facial or fingerprint identification.
#California #Apple #announced #agreement #benefit #residents
Leave a Reply