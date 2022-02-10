A California state government civil rights agency has accused Tesla, a company that makes electric cars, of racially discriminating against black workers at one of its factories.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) “found evidence that Tesla’s Fremont plant is a racially segregated workplace where black workers face racial slurs and discrimination in job assignments, discipline, pay and promotions,” said Kevin Kish, the agency’s director.

Kish noted that the DFEH received hundreds of complaints from factory workers who were frequent targets of racist abuse and jokes from colleagues and managers.

“The facts in this case speak for themselves,” he said.

Prior to the announcement of the indictment, Tesla released a statement in which it says it “opposes any form of discrimination and harassment” and is committed to providing “a safe, respectful, fair and inclusive workplace.”

But excerpts from the indictment, published by the agency and filed in a California court on Wednesday night, present a very different picture.

The agency says that other workers regularly referred to areas where many black and African-American employees were operating under historically racist names, such as “the plantation.”

They were also provoked at the factory with “racist insults and then “verbal and physical confrontations”, which eventually resulted in disciplinary sanctions, according to the complaint.

In addition, non-black workers often received preferential treatment at the factory, including easier tasks and greater leniency in disciplinary proceedings compared to their black counterparts.

One worker “heard the racist slurs 50 to 100 times in a day,” the agency notes. Employees with Confederate flag tattoos left the images on display to intimidate black co-workers.

The Elon Musk-owned company has been the subject of multiple discrimination claims at this Californian factory in recent months.

In December, six women filed a complaint against the company. They alleged a culture of harassment at the California factory and other facilities.

In October, a California jury ruled that Tesla should pay a former black employee $137 million in damages for failing to act to combat the racism he suffered at the Fremont plant.

