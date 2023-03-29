California, movie accident: the car takes off. No injuries

Give him USA comes a video which is incredible. What happened on a highway in the California is a scene that is only seen in moviebut the episode really happened and could lead to a massacre. Near tragedy along the Freeways 118 in Chatsworth, California. A car was affected full by one tire that came off a pick up and is literally took off, then falling on the asphalt. Thankfully, there were neither dead neither wounded seriousaccording to a statement from the Police Department of Los Angeles.

