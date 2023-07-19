A 1-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by her 3-year-old brother, who had access to an unprotected handgun, authorities said. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a call about a shooting at a home in Fallbrook, Calif., on Monday morning. The 1-year-old suffered a head injury in the shooting and was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at around 8.30am on Monday.

The girl’s name was not disclosed “out of respect for the family and the fact that she is a minor,” the department said. “Sheriff’s homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death,” the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community.”