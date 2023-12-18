Californian giant Activision Blizzard has reached a significant legal settlement, putting an end to a sexual harassment lawsuit. The company, now under the management of Microsoft, will pay about $54 million as part of the settlement, the California Department of Civil Rights (CRD) said. The CRD had filed this lawsuit in July 2021, alleging that Activision Blizzard was characterized by a male-dominated culture, where women were subjected to sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination. Following the complaint, there were employee protests, and some high-level executives, including then-Blizzard president J. Allen Brack and former senior vice president of Human Resources, left the company . Months later, the Wall Street Journal revealed that CEO Bobby Kotick had known about the sexual misconduct allegations for years.

However, as part of the settlement, the CRD said that “no court or independent investigation has confirmed any allegations” of sexual harassment at Activision Blizzard and that there was no evidence of wrongdoing on Kotick's part. If a court approves the settlement, Activision Blizzard will pay approximately $54,875,000 to “cover direct workers' compensation and litigation costs.” Of this, $45,750,000 will go to “a workers' compensation fund,” the CRD says. Months after the California lawsuit, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal. After a series of regulatory hurdles, the deal was finally concluded in October of that year. Kotick will remain at Activision Blizzard until the end of the year. In 2022, a judge approved Activision Blizzard's $18 million settlement to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, following a separate lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and discrimination at the company.