“Franco Califano was an ideal patient.” Thus Maurizio Valeriani, professor of plastic surgery at Unicamillus University, tells Adnkronos Salute, his meeting with the 'Caliph'. And unlike what one might believe, he was not embarrassed to talk about his use of some aesthetic retouching. After I had given him a facelift he invited me to the theater and, to my greatest surprise and emotion, I introduce myself to the public as your plastic surgeon“.

“I operated on Califano about twenty years ago, he was about 65 years old and he wanted to correct some signs of aging, in particular the drooping of the cheeks that altered his face. We did a classic but partial facelift, limited to the cheeks”, continues Valeriani. “He was introduced to me by a young colleague and there was an immediate understanding so much so that even after the facelift operation he invited me to his concerts and we had dinner together several times”. As a patient “he was always perfect, always very 'diligent' about the indications and controlled”. “Like all men he was afraid of pain but didn't show it. Indeed, in visits with him, even when he had to remove the stitches, there was never a shortage of stories of his adventures”, concludes the surgeon.